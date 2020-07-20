All apartments in Riverview
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:45 AM

10413 Butterfly Wing Ct

10413 Butterfly Wing Court · No Longer Available
Location

10413 Butterfly Wing Court, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom , 2 1/2 bathroom, 1 car garage, 2 story townhouse with 1673 SF in GATED Riverview community of Avelar Creek North. Features open concept living with kitchen, living room and dining area. The kitchen has a center island with sink and breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets, GRANITE counter tops, large walk-in closet pantry, recessed lighting, and all STAINLESS STEEL appliances includes refrigerator, flat top range, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Double sliding glass doors that open to private covered and screen enclosed PATIO. Master bedroom has a large WALK-IN CLOSET plus a small separate closet, private master bath has twin sinks and large glass enclosed shower. The other two bedroom share a full size bath with tub/shower. The flooring includes CERAMIC TILE down stairs and carpet upstairs. Many extras include WASHER/DRYER, mini blinds, available prewired with SMART HOME lighting, doorbell, security system. RENT INCLUDES WATER, GARBAGE, SEWER, and LAWN CARE. This is a gated community with access to the Avelar Creek community pool, clubhouse and playground. The Neighborhood is central to shopping, restaurants, grocery store, short drive to Tampa airport, downtown, MacDill Air Force Base, new VA Clinic, sugar sand beaches, Outlets, I-75 and more. Don't miss out! This could be your new home! Call today. AVAILABLE NOW!

Contact Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at (727)488-4450 or email at samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct have any available units?
10413 Butterfly Wing Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct have?
Some of 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10413 Butterfly Wing Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct offers parking.
Does 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct has a pool.
Does 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct have accessible units?
No, 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10413 Butterfly Wing Ct has units with dishwashers.
