10413 Butterfly Wing Ct

Beautiful 3 bedroom , 2 1/2 bathroom, 1 car garage, 2 story townhouse with 1673 SF in GATED Riverview community of Avelar Creek North. Features open concept living with kitchen, living room and dining area. The kitchen has a center island with sink and breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets, GRANITE counter tops, large walk-in closet pantry, recessed lighting, and all STAINLESS STEEL appliances includes refrigerator, flat top range, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Double sliding glass doors that open to private covered and screen enclosed PATIO. Master bedroom has a large WALK-IN CLOSET plus a small separate closet, private master bath has twin sinks and large glass enclosed shower. The other two bedroom share a full size bath with tub/shower. The flooring includes CERAMIC TILE down stairs and carpet upstairs. Many extras include WASHER/DRYER, mini blinds, available prewired with SMART HOME lighting, doorbell, security system. RENT INCLUDES WATER, GARBAGE, SEWER, and LAWN CARE. This is a gated community with access to the Avelar Creek community pool, clubhouse and playground. The Neighborhood is central to shopping, restaurants, grocery store, short drive to Tampa airport, downtown, MacDill Air Force Base, new VA Clinic, sugar sand beaches, Outlets, I-75 and more. Don't miss out! This could be your new home! Call today. AVAILABLE NOW!



Contact Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at (727)488-4450 or email at samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com