10411 Hunters Haven Blvd

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Watch the Virtual Tour! See Before You Book An Appointment.



Ready for move in, large 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, carpet in the living area and bedrooms. Has a large 2 car garage corner lot with trees. New Carpet, freshly painted and professionally cleaned prior to move in. Get to down town Tampa with a 15 to 20 minute drive!



PETS: No aggressive breed animals, reptiles will be allowed. Pet application required along with a copy of the pets current vaccinations and county required shots.



Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.