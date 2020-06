10410 Lake Montauk Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

TOWNHOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF RIVERVIEW LAKES. NEWER HOME WITH A LARGE KITCHEN/LIVING ROOM COMBO. KITCHEN HAS 36" CABINETS WITH RAISED PANEL DOORS AND NICE ISLAND AND HARD SURFACE COUNTERS. DOWNSTAIRS HAS TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT WITH POWDER ROOM ON MAIN FLOOR. UPSTAIRS HAS CARPETING AND GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS. MASTER BATH FEATURES HIS AND HER SINKS AND TILED SHOWER. SIT AND RELAX ON YOUR SCREENED IN LANAI. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING. RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAYS AND MORE. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE SO CALL TODAY!