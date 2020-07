Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come check out this gorgeous two story home that's available for rent. Located in the new community of Waterstone Lakes, this house is within walking distance to school. You will love the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets. There is a a large living room and dining room area downstairs as well as a flex space and master bedroom and bathroom with a large linen and walk in closet. Upstairs you will find a large bonus area that is great for a child's play area or tv hang out spot. The three upstairs bedrooms are accompanied by a large bathroom with dual vanity sinks, Perfect for sharing! Come schedule a showing today!