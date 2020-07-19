10401 HARVESTIME PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

WOW...BIG 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in NICE area on a corner Lot. The Home has a HUGE screened Lanai (22 x 20). There are 4 sets of sliders through out the Home all leading to the Lanai. Master Bedroom is 15x12 with 2 walk in closets. Master Bath has a sep shower & a garden Tub..even a sep water closet and two sinks ..each with its own vanity. Kitchen is OPEN with a Breakfast bar, side by side refrig, microwave, dishwasher, and a cabinet PANTRY. Formal DINING room and Formal LIVING room as you enter the home. Family room is OFF the Kitchen with a fireplace...so you can "HANG your stockings with care". 3 secondary Bedrooms are all LARGE and are split from the master. The Hall bath has a newer granite top sink, a bathtub and a door directly to the BACK yard so it is easy to wash up after hanging out in the Large Back yard that is completely privacy fenced. Inside laundry room which includes washer & dryer. There is a NON refundable $100 application fee for everyone over 18. (Owner will NOT accept smoking anywhere on the property) Please CALL for your own PRIVATE tour of this Home.