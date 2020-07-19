All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10401 HARVESTIME PLACE

10401 Harvestime Place · No Longer Available
Location

10401 Harvestime Place, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
WOW...BIG 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in NICE area on a corner Lot. The Home has a HUGE screened Lanai (22 x 20). There are 4 sets of sliders through out the Home all leading to the Lanai. Master Bedroom is 15x12 with 2 walk in closets. Master Bath has a sep shower & a garden Tub..even a sep water closet and two sinks ..each with its own vanity. Kitchen is OPEN with a Breakfast bar, side by side refrig, microwave, dishwasher, and a cabinet PANTRY. Formal DINING room and Formal LIVING room as you enter the home. Family room is OFF the Kitchen with a fireplace...so you can "HANG your stockings with care". 3 secondary Bedrooms are all LARGE and are split from the master. The Hall bath has a newer granite top sink, a bathtub and a door directly to the BACK yard so it is easy to wash up after hanging out in the Large Back yard that is completely privacy fenced. Inside laundry room which includes washer & dryer. There is a NON refundable $100 application fee for everyone over 18. (Owner will NOT accept smoking anywhere on the property) Please CALL for your own PRIVATE tour of this Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE have any available units?
10401 HARVESTIME PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE have?
Some of 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10401 HARVESTIME PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE offers parking.
Does 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE have a pool?
No, 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10401 HARVESTIME PLACE has units with dishwashers.
