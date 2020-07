Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained two story home located close to shopping, restaurants, and the Interstate for a quick commute to anywhere in the Tampa area. This two story home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, upgraded cabinets and counter tops and a huge fenced yard, ceramic tile in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms.