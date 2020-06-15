10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

A MUST SEE! You will Love this 4BR/2BA/2CG One-Story house with a FULLY FENCED Yard in a nice desirable Subdivision "South Pointe". It features Open Floor Plan, 10ft High Ceilings and 3-split Bedrooms. The house is very BRIGHT and Cozy! 18"x18" Ceramic Tile flooring is in the Large Living room and Dining Room Combo area, Kitchen and both bathrooms. Decent-sized kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet/counter space, Passing-Food counter, closet pantry, Large Eat-in space. The private master's suite & bath feature walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. Washer and Dryer are in the Laundry closet in the Kitchen Eat-in space area. The Community features Playground, Parks & Athletic fields. GREAT location! Easy commute: a few minutes to US-301, I-75; Brandon Town Center, Shopping & Dining and lot of kinds of Businesses are all around, like Publix, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Lowe's... . Call today for more info and showings!