Riverview, FL
10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD

10306 Hunters Haven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10306 Hunters Haven Boulevard, Riverview, FL 33578
South Pointe of Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
A MUST SEE! You will Love this 4BR/2BA/2CG One-Story house with a FULLY FENCED Yard in a nice desirable Subdivision "South Pointe". It features Open Floor Plan, 10ft High Ceilings and 3-split Bedrooms. The house is very BRIGHT and Cozy! 18"x18" Ceramic Tile flooring is in the Large Living room and Dining Room Combo area, Kitchen and both bathrooms. Decent-sized kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet/counter space, Passing-Food counter, closet pantry, Large Eat-in space. The private master's suite & bath feature walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. Washer and Dryer are in the Laundry closet in the Kitchen Eat-in space area. The Community features Playground, Parks & Athletic fields. GREAT location! Easy commute: a few minutes to US-301, I-75; Brandon Town Center, Shopping & Dining and lot of kinds of Businesses are all around, like Publix, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Lowe's... . Call today for more info and showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD have any available units?
10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
