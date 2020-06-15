10306 HUNTERS HAVEN BOULEVARD

Amenities
A MUST SEE! You will Love this 4BR/2BA/2CG One-Story house with a FULLY FENCED Yard in a nice desirable Subdivision "South Pointe". It features Open Floor Plan, 10ft High Ceilings and 3-split Bedrooms. The house is very BRIGHT and Cozy! 18"x18" Ceramic Tile flooring is in the Large Living room and Dining Room Combo area, Kitchen and both bathrooms. Decent-sized kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet/counter space, Passing-Food counter, closet pantry, Large Eat-in space. The private master's suite & bath feature walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. Washer and Dryer are in the Laundry closet in the Kitchen Eat-in space area. The Community features Playground, Parks & Athletic fields. GREAT location! Easy commute: a few minutes to US-301, I-75; Brandon Town Center, Shopping & Dining and lot of kinds of Businesses are all around, like Publix, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Lowe's... . Call today for more info and showings!