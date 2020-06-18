All apartments in Riverview
10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE
10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE

10013 Crested Fringe Drive · (813) 313-6338
Location

10013 Crested Fringe Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2889 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Lennar's Raleigh model home is a home that’ll certainly leave your family in awe. This 2,896 square foot, five bedroom home is ideal for those in search of plenty of living space. The designer kitchen features an abundance of counter and cabinet space that is sure to appeal to your inner-chef. It looks out to the open space of the family and dining room for a great open feel. The bedrooms are generous in size. The bedrooms are large and on the second floor while the master suite is over 20 feet wide and on the first floor. The Summit community is located near US 301 and I-75, The Summit at Fern Hill makes commuting to Tampa, Brandon, and the gulf beaches easy. This community includes a resort-style pool and is just a short drive away from a state-of-the-art movie theater, world-class restaurants and urban-chic shopping venues. The state parks around the area also offer a bounty of outdoor activities. At the entryway, there are two dog parks, so all members of the family can get some exercise and play. And when it's time to get some climbing or swinging in, a playground is located within the center of the community, not far from the pool. The Summit at Fern Hill offers all the best that you've come to expect from Lennar, each home coming fully equipped with the latest features in efficiency, from GE® appliances to ceramic tile floors, you never have to compromise on luxury.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have any available units?
10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
