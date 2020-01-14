All apartments in Progress Village
7076 Woodchase Glen Dr

7076 Woodchase Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7076 Woodchase Glen Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Oak Creek Townhome - ******$200 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!!***** Great town home in great location. Step into this almost brand new town home to find a beautiful fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, closet pantry , and kitchen island / breakfast bar, that overlooks the family room. You will also find a storage closet in the foyer, a 1/2 bath for convenience and a screened lanai. Upstairs you will see the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and the laundry closet. Water and basic cable provided by the HOA. Maintenance free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr have any available units?
7076 Woodchase Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr have?
Some of 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7076 Woodchase Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr has a pool.
Does 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7076 Woodchase Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

