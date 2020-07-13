/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
258 Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL with pool
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6801 Breezy palm Dr
6801 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo with Garage close to Crosstown Expressway! - This 2 bedroom two bath condo in the Gated Community of Eagle Palm is located close to I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway for easy commutes to Tampa! Upon entering on the first floor,
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6783 Breezy Palm Drive
6783 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
2BR / 2BA - Very spacious townhome with attached garage. Nicely upgraded kitchen, vaulted ceilings and double sets of sliding doors lead out to balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE
8631 Turnstone Shore Lane, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1496 sqft
Fantastic city home located in gated Magnolia Park! 2 story with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 1 car garage located in back, It has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to Living room and dining room.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7027 TOWNE LAKE ROAD
7027 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Like brand new 3BD/2.5BA/1CG Townhome. Clean and beautiful. Energy efficient. Spacious island kitchen has stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets and stone counters. All tile downstairs, carpet up.
1 of 16
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Progress Village
4914 South 83rd Street
4914 South 83rd Street, Progress Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1172 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Progress Village
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
15 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,104
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,223
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1467 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 7 at 02:38pm
$
39 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive
9034 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104
5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
927 sqft
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4733 White Sanderling Ct
4733 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6410 Hollydale Place
6410 Hollydale Place, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1151 sqft
Ground floor unit in Villages of Bloomingdale, a gated community convenient to East West Expressway, I75 and Brandon Mall.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4736 Somerset Hill Lane
4736 Somerset Hill Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1400 sqft
4736 Somerset Hill Lane Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME CENTRALLY LOCATED - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. AVAILABLE 08/01/2020.
1 of 18
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lake St. Charles
7129 COLONY POINTE DRIVE
7129 Colony Pointe Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1802 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with possible 4th bedroom or can be used as oversized office/den, family room with fireplace, formal dining, breakfast bar, separate eat in kitchen. Inside utility, split bedroom plan. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201
5821 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 Available 08/15/20 RIVERVIEW: 2nd floor unit in Allegro Palm - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo that an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, screened balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Progress Village
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
10 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Similar Pages
Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProgress Village 3 BedroomsProgress Village Apartments with Balcony
Progress Village Apartments with GarageProgress Village Apartments with ParkingProgress Village Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL