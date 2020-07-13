Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

321 Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL with parking

321 Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL with parking

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6801 Breezy palm Dr
6801 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo with Garage close to Crosstown Expressway! - This 2 bedroom two bath condo in the Gated Community of Eagle Palm is located close to I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway for easy commutes to Tampa! Upon entering on the first floor,

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6783 Breezy Palm Drive
6783 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
2BR / 2BA - Very spacious townhome with attached garage. Nicely upgraded kitchen, vaulted ceilings and double sets of sliding doors lead out to balcony.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE
8631 Turnstone Shore Lane, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1496 sqft
Fantastic city home located in gated Magnolia Park! 2 story with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 1 car garage located in back, It has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to Living room and dining room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7108 Spindle Tree Ln
7108 Spindle Tree Lane, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2055 sqft
7108 Spindle Tree Ln Available 08/01/20 Harvest Glen - Beautiful home located in the gated community of Harvest Glenn.
Results within 1 mile of Progress Village
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
14 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
15 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,104
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
17 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
30 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,223
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 7 at 02:38pm
$
39 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive
9034 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4733 White Sanderling Ct
4733 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8338 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD
8338 Canterbury Lake Boulevard, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
This home is clean and move in ready. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus den and loft. Big open kitchen with island. Formal living/dining room. Oversized screen lanai & fenced yard.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Lake St. Charles
6764 WATERTON DRIVE
6764 Waterton Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1969 sqft
This beautiful 1,969 htd sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den/office and 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout the home with wood laminate in all bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lake St. Charles
7129 COLONY POINTE DRIVE
7129 Colony Pointe Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1802 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with possible 4th bedroom or can be used as oversized office/den, family room with fireplace, formal dining, breakfast bar, separate eat in kitchen. Inside utility, split bedroom plan. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201
5821 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 Available 08/15/20 RIVERVIEW: 2nd floor unit in Allegro Palm - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo that an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, screened balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Progress Village
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
City Guide for Progress Village, FL

One of the most unique activities in Hillsborough County is the annual Hillsborough County Storytelling Festival that occurs in April. Held in the picturesque historic Hillsborough High School, the free event features the most talented balladeers from around the country.

Things are looking pretty sunny in Progress Village, FL, and not just because the city is located in the Sunshine State. It helps that this diminutive city of around 5,300 people is only three miles from Tampa the way the crow flies, and it's also on the edge of Hillsborough Bay and Tampa Bay, so feel free to dip your toes every once in a while. Close to a big city, check. Close to the beach, check. Small town feel, check. Ok, this is a good start. Add to the mix the easy availability of entertainments big and small, from popular watering holes to high-end shopping to plentiful outdoor activities, and you have a vacation-like destination that feels like home. No wonder the population is exploding (it was only about 2,400 in 2010), but that doesn't mean it's becoming crowded. No, Progress Village is progressing, certainly, but it isn't depreciating in coolness. While you're no doubt already packing your bags, here are a few more bonuses that come with living the dream in the southernmost state: low crime rates, low cost of living and some of the best weather in the world. Sure, humidity exists, but with the water so close and no snow for the rest of your winters, it's hard to gripe about a little moisture in the air. Yes, Progress Village is the place to be. So come on in, the water's fine. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Progress Village, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Progress Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

