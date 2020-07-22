Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

222 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Progress Village should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for bo...

Last updated March 10 at 05:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Progress Village
4914 South 83rd Street
4914 South 83rd Street, Progress Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1172 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Last updated July 22 at 07:09 PM
$
43 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
15 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
17 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
24 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,108
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9518 Newdale Way, Unit #102
9518 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1151 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED!! The Villages of Bloomingdale! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4736 Somerset Hill Lane
4736 Somerset Hill Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1400 sqft
4736 Somerset Hill Lane Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME CENTRALLY LOCATED - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. AVAILABLE 08/01/2020.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5805 Legacy Crescent Pl #101
5805 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
749 sqft
5805 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 Available 09/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms - Ground Floor Unit - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated community of Allegro Palm.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201
5821 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 Available 08/17/20 RIVERVIEW: 2nd floor unit in Allegro Palm - AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo that an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, screened balcony.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4733 White Sanderling Ct
4733 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5521 Legacy Crescent Place
5521 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
708 sqft
Convenience, Location, & Price come together beautifully on this Allegro Palm Condo. One of the sought after layouts in this gated community. Close proximity to clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, gym, mailbox, and main entrance.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
54 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,457
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
38 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
30 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
270 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
942 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
12 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
17 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
22 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
City Guide for Progress Village, FL

One of the most unique activities in Hillsborough County is the annual Hillsborough County Storytelling Festival that occurs in April. Held in the picturesque historic Hillsborough High School, the free event features the most talented balladeers from around the country.

Things are looking pretty sunny in Progress Village, FL, and not just because the city is located in the Sunshine State. It helps that this diminutive city of around 5,300 people is only three miles from Tampa the way the crow flies, and it's also on the edge of Hillsborough Bay and Tampa Bay, so feel free to dip your toes every once in a while. Close to a big city, check. Close to the beach, check. Small town feel, check. Ok, this is a good start. Add to the mix the easy availability of entertainments big and small, from popular watering holes to high-end shopping to plentiful outdoor activities, and you have a vacation-like destination that feels like home. No wonder the population is exploding (it was only about 2,400 in 2010), but that doesn't mean it's becoming crowded. No, Progress Village is progressing, certainly, but it isn't depreciating in coolness. While you're no doubt already packing your bags, here are a few more bonuses that come with living the dream in the southernmost state: low crime rates, low cost of living and some of the best weather in the world. Sure, humidity exists, but with the water so close and no snow for the rest of your winters, it's hard to gripe about a little moisture in the air. Yes, Progress Village is the place to be. So come on in, the water's fine. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Progress Village, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Progress Village should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Progress Village may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Progress Village. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

