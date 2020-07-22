222 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL

One of the most unique activities in Hillsborough County is the annual Hillsborough County Storytelling Festival that occurs in April. Held in the picturesque historic Hillsborough High School, the free event features the most talented balladeers from around the country.

Things are looking pretty sunny in Progress Village, FL, and not just because the city is located in the Sunshine State. It helps that this diminutive city of around 5,300 people is only three miles from Tampa the way the crow flies, and it's also on the edge of Hillsborough Bay and Tampa Bay, so feel free to dip your toes every once in a while. Close to a big city, check. Close to the beach, check. Small town feel, check. Ok, this is a good start. Add to the mix the easy availability of entertainments big and small, from popular watering holes to high-end shopping to plentiful outdoor activities, and you have a vacation-like destination that feels like home. No wonder the population is exploding (it was only about 2,400 in 2010), but that doesn't mean it's becoming crowded. No, Progress Village is progressing, certainly, but it isn't depreciating in coolness. While you're no doubt already packing your bags, here are a few more bonuses that come with living the dream in the southernmost state: low crime rates, low cost of living and some of the best weather in the world. Sure, humidity exists, but with the water so close and no snow for the rest of your winters, it's hard to gripe about a little moisture in the air. Yes, Progress Village is the place to be. So come on in, the water's fine.