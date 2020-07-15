Apartment List
/
FL
/
progress village
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:52 PM

229 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL

Finding an apartment in Progress Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated March 10 at 05:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Progress Village
4914 South 83rd Street
4914 South 83rd Street, Progress Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1172 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7108 Spindle Tree Ln
7108 Spindle Tree Lane, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2055 sqft
7108 Spindle Tree Ln Available 07/28/20 Harvest Glen - Beautiful home located in the gated community of Harvest Glenn.
Results within 1 mile of Progress Village
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
32 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,106
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
17 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
15 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 14 at 07:11 PM
$
40 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4733 White Sanderling Ct
4733 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4736 Somerset Hill Lane
4736 Somerset Hill Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1400 sqft
4736 Somerset Hill Lane Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME CENTRALLY LOCATED - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. AVAILABLE 08/01/2020.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201
5821 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 Available 08/15/20 RIVERVIEW: 2nd floor unit in Allegro Palm - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo that an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, screened balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Progress Village
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:35 PM
25 Units Available
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1406 sqft
Close to Highway 60, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a resort-style pool, a clubhouse and a dog park, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
51 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,452
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
25 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,047
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
28 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,206
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
29 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
272 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
942 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
City Guide for Progress Village, FL

One of the most unique activities in Hillsborough County is the annual Hillsborough County Storytelling Festival that occurs in April. Held in the picturesque historic Hillsborough High School, the free event features the most talented balladeers from around the country.

Things are looking pretty sunny in Progress Village, FL, and not just because the city is located in the Sunshine State. It helps that this diminutive city of around 5,300 people is only three miles from Tampa the way the crow flies, and it's also on the edge of Hillsborough Bay and Tampa Bay, so feel free to dip your toes every once in a while. Close to a big city, check. Close to the beach, check. Small town feel, check. Ok, this is a good start. Add to the mix the easy availability of entertainments big and small, from popular watering holes to high-end shopping to plentiful outdoor activities, and you have a vacation-like destination that feels like home. No wonder the population is exploding (it was only about 2,400 in 2010), but that doesn't mean it's becoming crowded. No, Progress Village is progressing, certainly, but it isn't depreciating in coolness. While you're no doubt already packing your bags, here are a few more bonuses that come with living the dream in the southernmost state: low crime rates, low cost of living and some of the best weather in the world. Sure, humidity exists, but with the water so close and no snow for the rest of your winters, it's hard to gripe about a little moisture in the air. Yes, Progress Village is the place to be. So come on in, the water's fine. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Progress Village, FL

Finding an apartment in Progress Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProgress Village 3 BedroomsProgress Village Apartments with Balconies
Progress Village Apartments with GaragesProgress Village Apartments with ParkingProgress Village Apartments with Pools
Progress Village Apartments with Washer-DryersProgress Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsProgress Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa