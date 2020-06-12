/
3 bedroom apartments
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7027 TOWNE LAKE ROAD
7027 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Like brand new 3BD/2.5BA/1CG Townhome. Clean and beautiful. Energy efficient. Spacious island kitchen has stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets and stone counters. All tile downstairs, carpet up.
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Progress Village
1 Unit Available
4914 South 83rd Street
4914 South 83rd Street, Progress Village, FL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1453 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
29 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive
9034 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4913 Dhanmandi Cir
4913 Dhanmandi Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1550 sqft
Modular Home 3/2 For Rent on Private Fenced Lot - Property Id: 288309 Adorable Newly Remodeled Mobile Home for Rent with 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths ; Large Living Room on Quarter Acre Lot at the end of a Street with in a very Central location.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6240 OLIVEDALE DRIVE
6240 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1387 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this awesome 3 bedroom town house with wood floors! Open floor plan! Gated pool community! Close to everything! Water included in rent! Community pool and Gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Pavilion
1 Unit Available
3325 Manor Cove Circle
3325 Manor Cove Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Lovely Upgraded Home with an Ultra Convenient Location and Stunning Upgrades!! Open Great Room with Wood Floors, Formal Dining Room with furniture niche, Bright and Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Tile, and
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9806 CARLSDALE DRIVE
9806 Carlsdale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1708 sqft
Lovely townhouse in the gated Villages of Bloomingdale located on a pond with no back door neighbors. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has nice appliances. Move in ready. You will also enjoy hanging out a the resort style community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE
9308 Sapphireberry Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
AVAILABLE NOW..."Magnolia Park" is a SUPER LOCATION move in ready home has 4 bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, 2CG, spacious kitchen/family room combo, indoor laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8307 LIBBY LANE
8307 Libby Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
SECTION 8 Accepted - Ready to rent immediately. The sooner the better. Easy commute to all the amenities in both Tampa and Brandon. Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom block home. Large fenced in back yard. Completely remodeled. Fresh paint inside and out.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lake St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6764 WATERTON DRIVE
6764 Waterton Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 1,969 htd sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den/office and 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout the home with wood laminate in all bedrooms.
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Lake St. Charles
1 Unit Available
7129 COLONY POINTE DRIVE
7129 Colony Pointe Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1802 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with possible 4th bedroom or can be used as oversized office/den, family room with fireplace, formal dining, breakfast bar, separate eat in kitchen. Inside utility, split bedroom plan. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Tampa
13 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
50 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
