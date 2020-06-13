Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

245 Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL with balcony

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6783 Breezy Palm Drive
6783 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
2BR / 2BA - Very spacious townhome with attached garage. Nicely upgraded kitchen, vaulted ceilings and double sets of sliding doors lead out to balcony.

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT
8927 Walnut Gable Court, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Lease Option- NOT a standard rental. Rent to own. You don’t want to miss out on this charming condo in an adorable community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7027 TOWNE LAKE ROAD
7027 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Like brand new 3BD/2.5BA/1CG Townhome. Clean and beautiful. Energy efficient. Spacious island kitchen has stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets and stone counters. All tile downstairs, carpet up.
Results within 1 mile of Progress Village
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
21 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
35 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4913 Dhanmandi Cir
4913 Dhanmandi Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1550 sqft
Modular Home 3/2 For Rent on Private Fenced Lot - Property Id: 288309 Adorable Newly Remodeled Mobile Home for Rent with 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths ; Large Living Room on Quarter Acre Lot at the end of a Street with in a very Central location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4620 Chatterton Way
4620 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Location, Location! Close to the Crosstown, I-4, and 75 the gated Community of Magnolia Park.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104
5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
927 sqft
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
4604 Chatterton Way
4604 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1249 sqft
Village Homes is a gated community with many welcoming and exciting amenities. Pets Friendly! Enjoy access to a tropical pool, cabanas, parks, and playgrounds. The neighborhood features streetlights and sidewalks throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE
5813 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Fountain WATER VIEW! Screened porch overlooking large Pond! Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 Masters! Upgraded Granite in Kitchen & Baths! Tile in Great Room & Dining Rm, Carpet in Bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE
9308 Sapphireberry Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
1931 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW..."Magnolia Park" is a SUPER LOCATION move in ready home has 4 bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, 2CG, spacious kitchen/family room combo, indoor laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lake St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6764 WATERTON DRIVE
6764 Waterton Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1969 sqft
This beautiful 1,969 htd sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den/office and 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout the home with wood laminate in all bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Lake St. Charles
1 Unit Available
7129 COLONY POINTE DRIVE
7129 Colony Pointe Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1802 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with possible 4th bedroom or can be used as oversized office/den, family room with fireplace, formal dining, breakfast bar, separate eat in kitchen. Inside utility, split bedroom plan. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Progress Village
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
2 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Progress Village, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Progress Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

