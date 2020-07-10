/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
245 Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
6728 BREEZY PALM DRIVE
6728 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
Welcome home! You will love this this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan, townhouse with a 1 car garage is located in the sought after Eagle Palms gated community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
6801 Breezy palm Dr
6801 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo with Garage close to Crosstown Expressway! - This 2 bedroom two bath condo in the Gated Community of Eagle Palm is located close to I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway for easy commutes to Tampa! Upon entering on the first floor,
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
6783 Breezy Palm Drive
6783 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
2BR / 2BA - Very spacious townhome with attached garage. Nicely upgraded kitchen, vaulted ceilings and double sets of sliding doors lead out to balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE
8631 Turnstone Shore Lane, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1496 sqft
Fantastic city home located in gated Magnolia Park! 2 story with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 1 car garage located in back, It has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to Living room and dining room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
6970 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE
6970 Towering Spruce Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
Fantastic townhome in a great OAK CREEK location! Near major highways - I-75, 301, and the Crosstown Expressway. Nice living area and a half bath downstairs. Upstairs there are two bedrooms each with its own full bath. New tiles downstairs.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
7027 TOWNE LAKE ROAD
7027 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Like brand new 3BD/2.5BA/1CG Townhome. Clean and beautiful. Energy efficient. Spacious island kitchen has stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets and stone counters. All tile downstairs, carpet up.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,104
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,158
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,217
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Last updated July 7 at 02:38pm
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104
5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
927 sqft
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
4733 White Sanderling Ct
4733 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
7224 SAMUEL IVY DRIVE
7224 Samuel Ivy Dr, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4 Bedrooms
Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar home. Plenty of space in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1805 sf home sitting on a nice sized lot. The kitchen is open to a spacious great room and includes a breakfast bar and closet pantry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
8338 CANTERBURY LAKE BOULEVARD
8338 Canterbury Lake Boulevard, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
This home is clean and move in ready. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus den and loft. Big open kitchen with island. Formal living/dining room. Oversized screen lanai & fenced yard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
6013 PORTSDALE PLACE
6013 Portsdale Place, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1151 sqft
Gated!! Community pool!! Newly installed carpet!! Newly painted!! Charming and open 2nd floor 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo. just under 1200 square feet of living space, good size walk-in closets.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
6240 OLIVEDALE DRIVE
6240 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Here is your chance to rent this awesome 3 bedroom town house with wood floors! Open floor plan! Gated pool community! Close to everything! Water included in rent! Community pool and Gym.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lake St. Charles
6764 WATERTON DRIVE
6764 Waterton Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1969 sqft
This beautiful 1,969 htd sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den/office and 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout the home with wood laminate in all bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201
5821 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 Available 08/15/20 RIVERVIEW: 2nd floor unit in Allegro Palm - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo that an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, screened balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
6415 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE
6415 Cypressdale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1151 sqft
Available Now. WONDERFUL WATER VIEW 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms CORNER Unit in Villages of Bloomingdale ! Top Floor so no one above You. NO CARPET. Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Showcasing a DELIGHTFUL Kitchen with NICE Appliances and PLENTY of Cabinets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
