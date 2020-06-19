All apartments in Port St. Lucie
2217 SE Tile Terrace
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2217 SE Tile Terrace

2217 Southeast Tile Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Southeast Tile Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 BR 2 BA 2 CG rental in eastern PSL. Fenced yard, screened porch. Tile throughout. Available July 1st 2020. First, Last and Security is required...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

