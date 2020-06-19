Rent Calculator
2217 SE Tile Terrace
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
2217 SE Tile Terrace
2217 Southeast Tile Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
2217 Southeast Tile Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 BR 2 BA 2 CG rental in eastern PSL. Fenced yard, screened porch. Tile throughout. Available July 1st 2020. First, Last and Security is required...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2217 SE Tile Terrace have any available units?
2217 SE Tile Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Port St. Lucie, FL
.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Port St. Lucie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2217 SE Tile Terrace have?
Some of 2217 SE Tile Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2217 SE Tile Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2217 SE Tile Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 SE Tile Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2217 SE Tile Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie
.
Does 2217 SE Tile Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2217 SE Tile Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2217 SE Tile Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 SE Tile Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 SE Tile Terrace have a pool?
No, 2217 SE Tile Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2217 SE Tile Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2217 SE Tile Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 SE Tile Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 SE Tile Terrace has units with dishwashers.
