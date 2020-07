Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful carefree living in this recently renovated 2 story townhouse in popular Countryside Community of Port Orange. Upscale townhouse which features includes two master suites, one up and one down. 2.5 bathrooms with upstairs loft. cathedral ceilings, skylights and corner fireplace and wetbar for perfect entertaining. Inside laundry room includes newer washer and dryer. Eat in Kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. New laminate flooring downstairs with new carpeted stairway and upstairs bedroom & loft. master bath has 2 vanities and over sized shower. New Air Conditioning and heat. One car garage. Screened patio. Community pool, tennis court and clubhouse.