6751 Calistoga Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground tennis court

Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS 4/2 HOUSE IN THE DESIRABLE WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN 07/01/2020, $1950 / Month.

THIS 2300 SQUARE FOOT HOME HAS A 4 BEDROOMS, FORMAL DINING AREA, COVERED PATIO, HUGE FENCED BACKYARD, HUGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH AN ISLAND. STAINLESSS STEEL SAMSUNG APPLIANCES, ALL TILE FLOORING, KITCHEN WITH GLASS BACKSPLASH.

So close to A+ schools, Airport Park w/tennis, playground and basketball. Enjoy easy convenience to shopping, I-95 and the world's most famous beach. NEAR GREAT SCHOOLS and SO MUCH MORE.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-orange-fl?lid=13385398



(RLNE5824263)