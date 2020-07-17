All apartments in Port Orange
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy

6294 Cypress Springs Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6294 Cypress Springs Parkway, Port Orange, FL 32128
Cypress Head

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
tennis court
3/2 Home located in Cypress Head - Nestled on a corner lot in the premier golfing community of Cypress Head, sits the home you have been waiting for! Tiled entrance and double door entry to open foyer with tile throughout, large living-dining combo with ceiling fans and sliders that open to courtyard style patio and backyard w/koi pond. The open kitchen features a full stainless appliance package, under cabinet lighting, separate pantry, breakfast bar, and nook. The master bedroom provides his and her vanities, separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. 2nd and 3rd Bedroom offer additional space for your family or guests. Take advantage of the fun amenities this community offers: pool, tennis, clubhouse, and public golf course. So close to A+schools, shopping, I-95, and the world's most famous beach! Call today to schedule a viewing.

$150.00 Administrative Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3969966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy have any available units?
6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orange, FL.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy have?
Some of 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy offer parking?
No, 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy has a pool.
Does 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
