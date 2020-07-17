6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy

Amenities

3/2 Home located in Cypress Head - Nestled on a corner lot in the premier golfing community of Cypress Head, sits the home you have been waiting for! Tiled entrance and double door entry to open foyer with tile throughout, large living-dining combo with ceiling fans and sliders that open to courtyard style patio and backyard w/koi pond. The open kitchen features a full stainless appliance package, under cabinet lighting, separate pantry, breakfast bar, and nook. The master bedroom provides his and her vanities, separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. 2nd and 3rd Bedroom offer additional space for your family or guests. Take advantage of the fun amenities this community offers: pool, tennis, clubhouse, and public golf course. So close to A+schools, shopping, I-95, and the world's most famous beach! Call today to schedule a viewing.



$150.00 Administrative Fee



No Pets Allowed



