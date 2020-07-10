All apartments in Port Orange
Port Orange, FL
604 Boars Head Drive
604 Boars Head Drive

604 Boars Head Drive · (386) 478-6557
Location

604 Boars Head Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127
Hamlet

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Turn key ready Port Orange pool home. NO HOA! Great established neighborhood with private backyard oasis with tropical landscaping. New renovations will include new flooring, stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops complementing the recently installed white shanker cabints. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and living perfect for entertaining. Living room lets in plenty of natural light, beautiful fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to the pool. New paint throughout. Recently renovated master and guest bathrooms. A+ rated school districts for all ages. Walking distance to the parks, tennis courts, baseball field and playground. Schedule a visit to truly appreciate the house and neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Boars Head Drive have any available units?
604 Boars Head Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Boars Head Drive have?
Some of 604 Boars Head Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Boars Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Boars Head Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Boars Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Boars Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 604 Boars Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 Boars Head Drive offers parking.
Does 604 Boars Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Boars Head Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Boars Head Drive have a pool?
Yes, 604 Boars Head Drive has a pool.
Does 604 Boars Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Boars Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Boars Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Boars Head Drive has units with dishwashers.
