604 Boars Head Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Turn key ready Port Orange pool home. NO HOA! Great established neighborhood with private backyard oasis with tropical landscaping. New renovations will include new flooring, stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops complementing the recently installed white shanker cabints. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and living perfect for entertaining. Living room lets in plenty of natural light, beautiful fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to the pool. New paint throughout. Recently renovated master and guest bathrooms. A+ rated school districts for all ages. Walking distance to the parks, tennis courts, baseball field and playground. Schedule a visit to truly appreciate the house and neighborhood.