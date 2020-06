Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

1 Year Lease. Newly built home. This four bedroom offers a master bedroom in back of the house and other three in front. Tile floors in living area, carpet bedrooms, two car garage and Open layout living room, dining room and kitchen with large island and walk in pantry. Overlooking pond and fountain. Large master bedroom with over sized walk in closet. Community pool and kids play ground.