Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

3531 Forest Branch Drive

3531 Forest Branch Drive · (321) 274-7362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3531 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***ONE STORY*** FENCED BACKYARD*** 2 Beds X 2 Baths ***TOWN HOME with Vaulted ceilings, skylights, Huge Living Area, Screened Balcony, Wood & Tile floor (NO CARPET). Eat in kitchen offers a breakfast bar that opens to the large living dining room. In the Heart of Port Orange. It is very close to the Halifax Hospital, Embry Riddle university and Palmer Chiropractic University, Shopping centers Beautifully Upgraded Townhouse with Lots of Storage Spaces, 2 Assigned Parking Spots in front your door. HURRY UP.........Will Not Last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 Forest Branch Drive have any available units?
3531 Forest Branch Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 Forest Branch Drive have?
Some of 3531 Forest Branch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 Forest Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Forest Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Forest Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3531 Forest Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 3531 Forest Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3531 Forest Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 3531 Forest Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 Forest Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Forest Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 3531 Forest Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3531 Forest Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 3531 Forest Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Forest Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 Forest Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
