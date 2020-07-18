3531 Forest Branch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***ONE STORY*** FENCED BACKYARD*** 2 Beds X 2 Baths ***TOWN HOME with Vaulted ceilings, skylights, Huge Living Area, Screened Balcony, Wood & Tile floor (NO CARPET). Eat in kitchen offers a breakfast bar that opens to the large living dining room. In the Heart of Port Orange. It is very close to the Halifax Hospital, Embry Riddle university and Palmer Chiropractic University, Shopping centers Beautifully Upgraded Townhouse with Lots of Storage Spaces, 2 Assigned Parking Spots in front your door. HURRY UP.........Will Not Last