1604 Pham Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1604 Pham Drive

1604 Pham Drive · (407) 960-1714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1604 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129
Port Orange Gateway Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1604 Pham Drive · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome with a 2 car garage! Units are BEAUTIFUL with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floors and Large Covered Patios! Large Master Bedroom Complete with his and hers sinks, tons of storage and HUGE CLOSETS! Home floor plan is ultra modern and open and bright with windows on all sides! Photos are of a model unit with furniture, all units are of the same floor plan. Walking distance to Horizon Elementary School across the street. Located off Dunlawton & Yorktowne. Minutes from I-95 access and world class shopping at The Pavilion and outlet malls & World-Famous Daytona Beach.
Go to: rentwithsunstate.com for more information

(RLNE4751527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Pham Drive have any available units?
1604 Pham Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Pham Drive have?
Some of 1604 Pham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Pham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Pham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Pham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Pham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Pham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Pham Drive does offer parking.
Does 1604 Pham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Pham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Pham Drive have a pool?
No, 1604 Pham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Pham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 Pham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Pham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Pham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
