7838 52nd Ln N

Updated 2/1 House with Driveway & Detached Garage!



Newly Updated Detached Single Family home for rent in a very safe and quiet cul-de-sac. Close and convenient to everything. Post Office is right across the street; Pinellas Park City Hall, Recreation Center, Public Library, Pinellas Park Elementary school, and etc. all within couple blocks.



Be the first renter to enjoy this updated house. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Window units in Living Room and Dinning Room. Ceiling fans in the Living Room as well as in each bedrooms. Brand new microwave and dishwasher with newer fridge and electric stove.



Detached garage for extra storage as well washer/dryer hook up. Good sized driveway as well as street parking.



No Pets Allowed



