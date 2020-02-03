914 EMERALDA ROAD

Amenities
NORTHWEST ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA, split plan, completely renovated. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, open floorplan, remodeled baths, nice master suite with walk in closets, huge fenced backyard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.
Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.
For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (863) 457-2456 or email mc1-00539@rent.dynasty.com
(RLNE5273237)