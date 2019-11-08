All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 121 E. Pierce Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
121 E. Pierce Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

121 E. Pierce Avenue

121 W Pierce Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

121 W Pierce Ave, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT REFURBISHED 2 Bedrm Orlando Home Near Florida Mall For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: 1 Dog Ok, Sorry No Cats (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1299.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1349.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1349.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: 1299/mo
121 E Pierce Avenue
Orlando, Florida 32809
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Wr Annos Add To Pinecastle
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 924
Year Built: 1935

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Very Clean Property
*Backyard Deck For Relaxing With A Drink
*Property has been Professionally Refurbished
*Granite Countertops
*42 Cabinets
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Laminate Flooring
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*JUST 20 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 15 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 429
*CONVENIENT To: Orange Ave
*CONVENIENT To: Florida Mall
*CONVENIENT To: Millenia Mall
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*FREE RENT: One Free Week
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: 1 Dog Ok, Sorry No Cats (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Start out going South on S Orange Ave/FL-527 toward W South St. Then, turn right onto E Oak Ridge Rd. Turn left onto Jason St. and left onto E Pierce Ave.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.
View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5082756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 E. Pierce Avenue have any available units?
121 E. Pierce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 121 E. Pierce Avenue have?
Some of 121 E. Pierce Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 E. Pierce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 E. Pierce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E. Pierce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 E. Pierce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 121 E. Pierce Avenue offer parking?
No, 121 E. Pierce Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 121 E. Pierce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 E. Pierce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E. Pierce Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 E. Pierce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 E. Pierce Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 121 E. Pierce Avenue has accessible units.
Does 121 E. Pierce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 E. Pierce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 E. Pierce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 E. Pierce Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPine Castle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pine Castle 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FL
Port St. John, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology