189 Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL with balconies
Blue skies and ultra-violet rays. Lookin' for better days, lookin' for better days. Lookin' for Floridays. From "Floridays" by Jimmy Buffett
Living in Pine Castle is to live within one of the most happening areas of Florida: the Orlando metropolitan region. And the appropriate thing to do is to heed the advice of Jimmy Buffett. Come out and give praise to that sweet Florida sun. Let it soak into your bones. Smile and breath. Oh, that's life in Pine Castle. Play some Jimmy Buffett tunes and usher in paradise. Grab a Pina colada while you're at it. The population of this Orlando area town is comfortably cozy, and has been rising steadily for several years. You only need one minute here to understand why. Folks are just looking for better days. They're looking for Pine Castle days. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pine Castle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.