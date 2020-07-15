189 Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL with balconies

Blue skies and ultra-violet rays. Lookin' for better days, lookin' for better days. Lookin' for Floridays. From "Floridays" by Jimmy Buffett

Living in Pine Castle is to live within one of the most happening areas of Florida: the Orlando metropolitan region. And the appropriate thing to do is to heed the advice of Jimmy Buffett. Come out and give praise to that sweet Florida sun. Let it soak into your bones. Smile and breath. Oh, that's life in Pine Castle. Play some Jimmy Buffett tunes and usher in paradise. Grab a Pina colada while you're at it. The population of this Orlando area town is comfortably cozy, and has been rising steadily for several years. You only need one minute here to understand why. Folks are just looking for better days. They're looking for Pine Castle days. See more