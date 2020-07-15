189 Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL with balconies

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Castle
1111 Royal Palm Avenue
1111 Royal Palm Avenue, Pine Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
832 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home is a must see!!!! This property has been recently remodeled with wood looking tiles flooring throughout the home, all appliances including washer/dryer and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Castle
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
5 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Castle
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
21 Units Available
Callahan
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
28 Units Available
South Orange
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
South Semoran
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
25 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
22 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
38 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,584
1279 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
Conway
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
31 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
$
41 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
$
40 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
$
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1441 sqft
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
$
76 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
$
49 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
14 Units Available
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
15 Units Available
Airport North
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
Water's Edge
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1415 sqft
Live the best of both worlds in our upscale, East Orlando community.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Park Central
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Pine Castle, FL

Blue skies and ultra-violet rays. Lookin' for better days, lookin' for better days. Lookin' for Floridays. From "Floridays" by Jimmy Buffett

Living in Pine Castle is to live within one of the most happening areas of Florida: the Orlando metropolitan region. And the appropriate thing to do is to heed the advice of Jimmy Buffett. Come out and give praise to that sweet Florida sun. Let it soak into your bones. Smile and breath. Oh, that's life in Pine Castle. Play some Jimmy Buffett tunes and usher in paradise. Grab a Pina colada while you're at it. The population of this Orlando area town is comfortably cozy, and has been rising steadily for several years. You only need one minute here to understand why. Folks are just looking for better days. They're looking for Pine Castle days. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Pine Castle, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pine Castle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

