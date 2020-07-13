/
pet friendly apartments
156 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Pine Castle
418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202
418 Oak Ridge Road, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
Looking for your next home? Well, it's here! Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable, stylish, and still affordable.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Castle
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5197 Magnolia St.
5197 Magnolia Street, Edgewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
520 sqft
SODO Bungalow - Modern Renovation - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Huge Fenced Yard - Join the Tiny House Movement! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
953 W. Oak Ridge Rd. Apt. D
953 Oak Ridge Road, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
895 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo Orlando 32809 - Second floor 2/2 condo at Weatherly Yacht Club Condominium. Community pool and laundry. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA and Security Pet Deposit Non-Refundable.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
6619 Precourt Drive
6619 Precourt Drive, Sky Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1688 sqft
Unfurnished and centrally located single family POOL home in the Sky Lake area of Orlando! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms offer room for the whole family.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Castle
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
15 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
74 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
20 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
135 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
24 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,209
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1236 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
25 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1131 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
39 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,057
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$888
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
South Orange
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
9 Units Available
Conway
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,178
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1177 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
40 Units Available
Central Business District
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
14 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
20 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
20 Units Available
South Eola
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
