/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
6522 MATCHETT ROAD
6522 Matchett Road, Pine Castle, FL
Comfortable 4 Bedroom 4 Bath family home with mature fruit trees, large screen enclosed swimming pool, and tennis court. Huge lot for your family soccer team and parking of RV and Boat on side
Results within 1 mile of Pine Castle
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 Mcdougall Ct
710 Mcdoughall Court, Sky Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Spacious Beautiful 3 Bed 2. Bath condo Ready for move in Today! - Home offers 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen is quaint with matching appliances and includes a microwave. Home offers full bath and a full shower.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5205 Haverill Drive
5205 Haverhill Drive, Edgewood, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
794 RIDENHOUR CIRCLE
794 Ridenhour Circle, Sky Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
820 sqft
Completely remodeled 2nd-floor unit. Three bedroom- two bathroom units with all stainless steel appliances. In gated community Walking distance to Florida Mall, restaurants, and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Castle
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
20 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,671
1279 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Airport North
44 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Florida Center North
20 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Callahan
10 Units Available
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Central Business District
21 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1674 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lake Underhill
9 Units Available
The Enclave At Lake Underhill
4004 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1273 sqft
Enclave at Lake Underhill offers the best luxury apartment community in Orlando, FL.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
22 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
37 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Park Central
37 Units Available
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Airport North
24 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
South Eola
20 Units Available
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
$
Central Business District
49 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1318 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
South Orange
121 Units Available
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Millenia
12 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Lake Dot
7 Units Available
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$468
1137 sqft
Amelia Court is new luxury apartment community centrally located in beautiful DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. As a resident living in the heart of CREATIVE VILLAGE, you will enjoy great entertainment and dining options.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FL