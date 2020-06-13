169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202
418 Oak Ridge Road, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
Looking for your next home? Well, it's here! Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable, stylish, and still affordable.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Castle
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
16 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5205 Haverill Drive
5205 Haverhill Drive, Edgewood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1863 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Castle
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
23 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Millenia
50 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
38 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Airport North
16 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
$
Americana
13 Units Available
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
South Orange
121 Units Available
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Orange
31 Units Available
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Millenia
10 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Semoran
13 Units Available
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Park Central
19 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mariner's VIllage
11 Units Available
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$937
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
866 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
16 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Americana
10 Units Available
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,199
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1193 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Park Central
9 Units Available
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
942 sqft
Relax and breathe deep in the shade of the palms at Palmetto at East Mil. Delightful brand-new upgraded interiors with Floridian flare surround your every day experience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
18 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Central Business District
31 Units Available
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,396
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Business District
31 Units Available
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,223
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Central Business District
19 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,331
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
City Guide for Pine Castle, FL

Blue skies and ultra-violet rays. Lookin' for better days, lookin' for better days. Lookin' for Floridays. From "Floridays" by Jimmy Buffett

Living in Pine Castle is to live within one of the most happening areas of Florida: the Orlando metropolitan region. And the appropriate thing to do is to heed the advice of Jimmy Buffett. Come out and give praise to that sweet Florida sun. Let it soak into your bones. Smile and breath. Oh, that's life in Pine Castle. Play some Jimmy Buffett tunes and usher in paradise. Grab a Pina colada while you're at it. The population of this Orlando area town is comfortably cozy, and has been rising steadily for several years. You only need one minute here to understand why. Folks are just looking for better days. They're looking for Pine Castle days. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pine Castle, FL

Finding an apartment in Pine Castle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

