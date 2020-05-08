All apartments in Pembroke Pines
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7970 Northwest 18th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Walnut Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1483 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 bath in Walnut Creek Community, equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen as well as bathrooms. Beautiful Porcelain Tiles through entire house. Plus all the amenities of Resort Style Living, featuring Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Clubhouse with Community Pool and much more. Property will not last. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: 1ST MONTH RENT, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND LAST MONTHS RENT, BACK GROUND CHECK AND CREDIT REPORT. TO BE DONE BY BRICKSTONE REALTY, INC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7970 NW 18th Ct have any available units?
7970 NW 18th Ct has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 7970 NW 18th Ct have?
Some of 7970 NW 18th Ct's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7970 NW 18th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7970 NW 18th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7970 NW 18th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7970 NW 18th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 7970 NW 18th Ct offer parking?
No, 7970 NW 18th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7970 NW 18th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7970 NW 18th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7970 NW 18th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7970 NW 18th Ct has a pool.
Does 7970 NW 18th Ct have accessible units?
No, 7970 NW 18th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7970 NW 18th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7970 NW 18th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
