7970 NW 18th Ct

3 bedroom 2 bath in Walnut Creek Community, equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen as well as bathrooms. Beautiful Porcelain Tiles through entire house. Plus all the amenities of Resort Style Living, featuring Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Clubhouse with Community Pool and much more. Property will not last. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: 1ST MONTH RENT, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND LAST MONTHS RENT, BACK GROUND CHECK AND CREDIT REPORT. TO BE DONE BY BRICKSTONE REALTY, INC.