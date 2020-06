764 NW 208th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

AMAZING TOWNHOME ON A CORNER LOT LOCATED IN DESIRABLE MALIBU BAY. FULLY REMODELED, BEAUTIFUL AND MOVE-IN CONDITION TOWNHOME FEATURES A BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILED FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LIVING AREA AND BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING UPSTAIRS, NEW FRESH PAINT, SPACIOUS SCREEN-IN PATIO. CLOSE TO GREAT SCHOOLS, WALKING DISTANCE TO WEST BROWARD HIGH SCHOOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HIGHWAYS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE! WILL RENT QUICKLY SO COME SEE IT TODAY BEFORE IT’S GONE!!