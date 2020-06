Amenities

HUGE 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH HOME ON THE WATER IN PRESTIGIOUS PARKSIDE AT SPRING VALLEY*TILE FLOORS THRU OUT MAIN LIVING AREA*ALL BEDROOMS FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET*LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH TRAY CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSETS*MASTER BATH HAS ROMAN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER*ONE BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS*SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH TILE COUNTER TOPS & BACKSPLASH*FAMILY ROOM*SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM*LARGE YARD WITH PEACEFUL VIEW OF THE WATER*SMALL PET OK WITH A $300.00 NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT*SHOW GREAT !!!