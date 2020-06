Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

YES!! FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This welcoming and amazing Single Family Home for rent in PEMBROKE FALLS. Located in a great area, this fully remodeled home offers great peace of mind in this corporate owned and maintained home in Pembroke Pines. Close to A+ schools , restaurants , shopping centers and much more. This Home IS OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 for details.



(RLNE4227569)