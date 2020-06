Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in the very desirable community of Encantada, this one story 3bed 2 bath home offers a beautiful open/ split floor plan. Tiled floors in common areas, wood and carpet in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite tops. Covered terrace great for outdoor entertaining. Full two car garage. Accordion shutters. Very safe guard gated community with community pool and many amenities.