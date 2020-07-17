Amenities

131 Southwest 117th Avenue Apt #8205, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Updated apartment in great The Marquesa community across from Pembroke Lakes Mall. Excellent location, completely tiled with neutral colors, wood cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms and granite counter tops. Separate Living and dining room, huge walking closet, washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy resort style ammenities like racquet ballo, fintness center, theater room, community pool. Close to restaurants, shopping, hospital. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625080 ]