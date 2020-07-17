All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

131 Southwest 117th Avenue

131 Southwest 117th Avenue · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Southwest 117th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8205 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
media room
131 Southwest 117th Avenue Apt #8205, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Updated apartment in great The Marquesa community across from Pembroke Lakes Mall. Excellent location, completely tiled with neutral colors, wood cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms and granite counter tops. Separate Living and dining room, huge walking closet, washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy resort style ammenities like racquet ballo, fintness center, theater room, community pool. Close to restaurants, shopping, hospital. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625080 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Southwest 117th Avenue have any available units?
131 Southwest 117th Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Southwest 117th Avenue have?
Some of 131 Southwest 117th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Southwest 117th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
131 Southwest 117th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Southwest 117th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Southwest 117th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 131 Southwest 117th Avenue offer parking?
No, 131 Southwest 117th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 131 Southwest 117th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Southwest 117th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Southwest 117th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 131 Southwest 117th Avenue has a pool.
Does 131 Southwest 117th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 131 Southwest 117th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Southwest 117th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Southwest 117th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
