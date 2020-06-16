11631 SW 2nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool

Super 2 bedroom, 2 full bath lake view condo located in the gated community of Marquesa in Pembroke Pines.

Big galley-style kitchen with breakfast/snack counter and pantry. Double master suites, both with walk-in closets. Big covered balcony with lake and tree/greenery views. Washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy gated resort style amenities:movie room, gym,pool, tot lot, car cleaning stations and more .Walk to Pembroke Lakes Mall, park, other shopping and dining. Close to the new city center shopping/dining development and to I-75 for easy commutes in every direction. Pets okay with info and approval.*Carpet will be replaced with laminate*