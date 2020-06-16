All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:59 AM

11631 SW 2nd St

11631 Southwest 2nd Street · (954) 632-9105
Location

11631 Southwest 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20302 · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
Super 2 bedroom, 2 full bath lake view condo located in the gated community of Marquesa in Pembroke Pines.
Big galley-style kitchen with breakfast/snack counter and pantry. Double master suites, both with walk-in closets. Big covered balcony with lake and tree/greenery views. Washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy gated resort style amenities:movie room, gym,pool, tot lot, car cleaning stations and more .Walk to Pembroke Lakes Mall, park, other shopping and dining. Close to the new city center shopping/dining development and to I-75 for easy commutes in every direction. Pets okay with info and approval.*Carpet will be replaced with laminate*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11631 SW 2nd St have any available units?
11631 SW 2nd St has a unit available for $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 11631 SW 2nd St have?
Some of 11631 SW 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11631 SW 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
11631 SW 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11631 SW 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11631 SW 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 11631 SW 2nd St offer parking?
No, 11631 SW 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 11631 SW 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11631 SW 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11631 SW 2nd St have a pool?
Yes, 11631 SW 2nd St has a pool.
Does 11631 SW 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 11631 SW 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 11631 SW 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11631 SW 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
