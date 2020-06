10850 S Golfview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

REMODELED UNIT! INCREDIBLE LAKE & GOLF VIEWS, from private screened patio, great room & kitchen. New modern white kitchen,all stainless steel appliances,granite counters,glass tile backsplash. New under-counter washer & dryer in kitchen. High Vaulted wood beam ceilings,great room open to kitchen & floor to ceiling glass doors open to screened patio. Loft style master bedroom with view of great room, open window to first floor & large customized walk in closet. ONE FULL BEDROOM & BATH ON FIRST FLOOR! Two car parking in front of unit & row of guest parking in front of unit. New Roof only one year old. All Three "A" schools per tax roll! Fall in love! FIRST MONTH & ONE MONTH SECURITY! RUN TO SEE THIS BEAUTY BEFORE IT GET'S RENTED!! EZ TO SEE!