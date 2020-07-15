621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful and spacious town home located in Palm Harbor with in minutes to the local shopping centers, parks, and restaurants. This home features ceramic tile and carpet flooring, central ac, updated appliances, newer paint, screened patio, cathedral ceilings, sky light, fireplace, and a wonderful floor plan. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, master has walk in closet, and slider to screened patio. Convenient Palm Harbor location and a wonderful community pool and amenities. Association approval is required.