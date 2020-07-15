All apartments in Palm Harbor
621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD
621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD

621 Green Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

621 Green Valley Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Green Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful and spacious town home located in Palm Harbor with in minutes to the local shopping centers, parks, and restaurants. This home features ceramic tile and carpet flooring, central ac, updated appliances, newer paint, screened patio, cathedral ceilings, sky light, fireplace, and a wonderful floor plan. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, master has walk in closet, and slider to screened patio. Convenient Palm Harbor location and a wonderful community pool and amenities. Association approval is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD have any available units?
621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD have?
Some of 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD is not pet friendly.
Does 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD has a pool.
Does 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 GREEN VALLEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
