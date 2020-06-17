4805 Alt. 19, #312

Amenities
- Great 1BR/1BA condo in Palm Harbor -
Nicely maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Palm Harbor. Spacious rooms, screened porch, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants and shopping. Property has a pool, shuffleboard court, and fishing dock as extras.
***HOA Community*** 14-20 DAYS PROCESSING TIME***
WE WILL Credit account $100 HOA APPLICATION FEE upon move-in
Terms:
- $900.00 /month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $900.00
- $45 application non-refundable fee -- per person over the age of 18
- A tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Wireless Internet Ready
- Cable Ready
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 700 Square Feet
Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash
-Small Dogs/Cats 20 pounds or less. Per HOA Association.
For additional information please call 1(727) 947-1437 or Email: 4805-us-19-alt@rent.dynasty.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3311124)