Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4805 Alt. 19, #312

4805 Alt 19 · (727) 947-1437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4805 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Cove Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4805 Alt. 19, #312 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
shuffle board
internet access
- Great 1BR/1BA condo in Palm Harbor -
Nicely maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Palm Harbor. Spacious rooms, screened porch, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants and shopping. Property has a pool, shuffleboard court, and fishing dock as extras.

***HOA Community*** 14-20 DAYS PROCESSING TIME***
WE WILL Credit account $100 HOA APPLICATION FEE upon move-in

Terms:
- $900.00 /month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $900.00
- $45 application non-refundable fee -- per person over the age of 18
- A tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Wireless Internet Ready
- Cable Ready
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 700 Square Feet

Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash

-Small Dogs/Cats 20 pounds or less. Per HOA Association.

For additional information please call 1(727) 947-1437 or Email: 4805-us-19-alt@rent.dynasty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3311124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Alt. 19, #312 have any available units?
4805 Alt. 19, #312 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Alt. 19, #312 have?
Some of 4805 Alt. 19, #312's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Alt. 19, #312 currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Alt. 19, #312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Alt. 19, #312 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Alt. 19, #312 is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Alt. 19, #312 offer parking?
No, 4805 Alt. 19, #312 does not offer parking.
Does 4805 Alt. 19, #312 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 Alt. 19, #312 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Alt. 19, #312 have a pool?
Yes, 4805 Alt. 19, #312 has a pool.
Does 4805 Alt. 19, #312 have accessible units?
No, 4805 Alt. 19, #312 does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Alt. 19, #312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Alt. 19, #312 does not have units with dishwashers.
