4805 Alt. 19, #312

- Great 1BR/1BA condo in Palm Harbor -

Nicely maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Palm Harbor. Spacious rooms, screened porch, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants and shopping. Property has a pool, shuffleboard court, and fishing dock as extras.



***HOA Community*** 14-20 DAYS PROCESSING TIME***

WE WILL Credit account $100 HOA APPLICATION FEE upon move-in



Terms:

- $900.00 /month (12-month lease)

- Security deposit starting $900.00

- $45 application non-refundable fee -- per person over the age of 18

- A tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Wireless Internet Ready

- Cable Ready

- Cooling System: Central Air

- 700 Square Feet



Utilities Included in Rent:

-Water

-Sewer

-Trash



-Small Dogs/Cats 20 pounds or less. Per HOA Association.



For additional information please call 1(727) 947-1437 or Email: 4805-us-19-alt@rent.dynasty.com



No Pets Allowed



