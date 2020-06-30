All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

455 ALT 19S

455 Alt 19 S · No Longer Available
Location

455 Alt 19 S, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Patty Ann Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Harbor Club - Property Id: 52726

**GROUND FLOOR, END UNIT**
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo fully remodeled with new cabinets, counter tops and fully tiled Enjoy Ozona/Palm Harbor living in a fantastic condo complex. Great location backs up to Pinellas Trail. Close to EVERYTHING within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island, Bike, rollerblade or walk the Pinellas Trail. GREAT SCHOOLS. Much sought after Palm Harbor University High, Palm Harbor Middle and Ozona Elementary schools!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52726
Property Id 52726

(RLNE5530408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 ALT 19S have any available units?
455 ALT 19S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 ALT 19S have?
Some of 455 ALT 19S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 ALT 19S currently offering any rent specials?
455 ALT 19S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 ALT 19S pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 ALT 19S is pet friendly.
Does 455 ALT 19S offer parking?
No, 455 ALT 19S does not offer parking.
Does 455 ALT 19S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 ALT 19S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 ALT 19S have a pool?
No, 455 ALT 19S does not have a pool.
Does 455 ALT 19S have accessible units?
No, 455 ALT 19S does not have accessible units.
Does 455 ALT 19S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 ALT 19S has units with dishwashers.

