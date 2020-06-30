455 ALT 19S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Harbor Club



**GROUND FLOOR, END UNIT**

2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo fully remodeled with new cabinets, counter tops and fully tiled Enjoy Ozona/Palm Harbor living in a fantastic condo complex. Great location backs up to Pinellas Trail. Close to EVERYTHING within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island, Bike, rollerblade or walk the Pinellas Trail. GREAT SCHOOLS. Much sought after Palm Harbor University High, Palm Harbor Middle and Ozona Elementary schools!

