4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

Stunning two story Executive pool home in Glenbrook Estates! This beautiful home has 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 3 car garage. Split plan with bedrooms and baths downstairs. Second story features a bonus/entertainment room with surround sound, hard wood floors, wet bar, wine cooler, granite counters and a balcony which overlooks the pool below. This room contains French doors which overlook a very private back yard with basketball court. The master bedroom has his/her shower, dual granite sinks and a huge Jacuzzi tub. Large open floor plan includes eat-in kitchen dinette, granite breakfast bar, oak cabinets, family room with fireplace. Large living room and dining room. All rooms have vaulted ceilings. Separate computer area for work or study with plenty of storage under the stairs. One room is built with all concrete reinforced walls in the event of a hurricane or tornado. This home has so many extra features, it must be seen to truly appreciate it. All measurements are MOL.