Palm Harbor, FL
4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE

4448 Glenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Location

4448 Glenbrook Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Glenbrook Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stunning two story Executive pool home in Glenbrook Estates! This beautiful home has 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 3 car garage. Split plan with bedrooms and baths downstairs. Second story features a bonus/entertainment room with surround sound, hard wood floors, wet bar, wine cooler, granite counters and a balcony which overlooks the pool below. This room contains French doors which overlook a very private back yard with basketball court. The master bedroom has his/her shower, dual granite sinks and a huge Jacuzzi tub. Large open floor plan includes eat-in kitchen dinette, granite breakfast bar, oak cabinets, family room with fireplace. Large living room and dining room. All rooms have vaulted ceilings. Separate computer area for work or study with plenty of storage under the stairs. One room is built with all concrete reinforced walls in the event of a hurricane or tornado. This home has so many extra features, it must be seen to truly appreciate it. All measurements are MOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4448 GLENBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
