414 Still Meadows Circle East

RENOVATED HIDDEN MEADOWS PROPERTY AVAILABLE LATE JUNE This two-story, three-bedroom, two-and-half bath home boasts over 2100 square feet of living space. It is set up beautifully with tons of space for entertaining on the first level and a peaceful retreat on the second level. Walk in the front doors into the warm richness of this main floor with the living/dining rooms. The kitchen has all the updates one would expect like custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and stainless steel appliances perfect for food preparation and relaxing with the family. Walk upstairs and be greeted by a spectacular bonus room that can be a home office or game room. Two large bedrooms both with walk in closets to one side and the stunning master suite to the other. It has vaulted ceilings and a stunning bath. Contact us today for more information.



