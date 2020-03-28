All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 414 Still Meadows Circle East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
414 Still Meadows Circle East
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

414 Still Meadows Circle East

414 Still Meadows Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

414 Still Meadows Circle East, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENOVATED HIDDEN MEADOWS PROPERTY AVAILABLE LATE JUNE This two-story, three-bedroom, two-and-half bath home boasts over 2100 square feet of living space. It is set up beautifully with tons of space for entertaining on the first level and a peaceful retreat on the second level. Walk in the front doors into the warm richness of this main floor with the living/dining rooms. The kitchen has all the updates one would expect like custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and stainless steel appliances perfect for food preparation and relaxing with the family. Walk upstairs and be greeted by a spectacular bonus room that can be a home office or game room. Two large bedrooms both with walk in closets to one side and the stunning master suite to the other. It has vaulted ceilings and a stunning bath. Contact us today for more information.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Still Meadows Circle East have any available units?
414 Still Meadows Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Still Meadows Circle East have?
Some of 414 Still Meadows Circle East's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Still Meadows Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
414 Still Meadows Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Still Meadows Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Still Meadows Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 414 Still Meadows Circle East offer parking?
No, 414 Still Meadows Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 414 Still Meadows Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Still Meadows Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Still Meadows Circle East have a pool?
No, 414 Still Meadows Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 414 Still Meadows Circle East have accessible units?
No, 414 Still Meadows Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Still Meadows Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Still Meadows Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg