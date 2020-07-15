All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

4022 CORKWOOD COURT

4022 Corkwood Court · (727) 474-3926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4022 Corkwood Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Strathmore Gate East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
tennis court
Newly updated two bedroom two bath Villa with no rear neighbors all on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Community heated pool steps from your door, tennis court, and a great Palm Harbor location centrally located. New laminate floors, all new paint, new blinds, full size washer and dryer. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home. Total to move in: First month's rent, security deposit, application fee, and tenant insurance is required. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit/rental reference, and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed by a real estate company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4022 CORKWOOD COURT have any available units?
4022 CORKWOOD COURT has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 CORKWOOD COURT have?
Some of 4022 CORKWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 CORKWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4022 CORKWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 CORKWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4022 CORKWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 4022 CORKWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 4022 CORKWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4022 CORKWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4022 CORKWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 CORKWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4022 CORKWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 4022 CORKWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 4022 CORKWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 CORKWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 CORKWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.

