4022 CORKWOOD COURT.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan tennis court

Newly updated two bedroom two bath Villa with no rear neighbors all on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Community heated pool steps from your door, tennis court, and a great Palm Harbor location centrally located. New laminate floors, all new paint, new blinds, full size washer and dryer. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home. Total to move in: First month's rent, security deposit, application fee, and tenant insurance is required. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit/rental reference, and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed by a real estate company.