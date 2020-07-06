All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 400 ULELAH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
400 ULELAH AVENUE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

400 ULELAH AVENUE

400 Ulelah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

400 Ulelah Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Crystal Beach, Palm Harbor's golf cart community on the Gulf! This great duplex has 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths and an oversized 1 car garage with a storage room. Inside, you have soaring ceilings and an open floor plan. The first level has a bedroom, bath, open kitchen, great room, laundry area and a bath. This leads out to the back deck and a huge yard. The open kitchen features white cabinets and corian countertops. The gorgeous staircase takes you to the master bedroom and bath. All the appliances are included with the rental. Freshly painted with brand new carpeting and a new Air Conditioner. Just minutes to the Pinellas Trail for walking or biking to anywhere in the County, and just down the block from restaurants, shopping, and Gulf Beaches, the location is just ideal! Add the top rated Pinellas Schools, and this is the perfect place to live! This home can also be leased with the 1 car garage for $1,450 if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 ULELAH AVENUE have any available units?
400 ULELAH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 ULELAH AVENUE have?
Some of 400 ULELAH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 ULELAH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
400 ULELAH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 ULELAH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 400 ULELAH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 400 ULELAH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 400 ULELAH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 400 ULELAH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 ULELAH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 ULELAH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 400 ULELAH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 400 ULELAH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 400 ULELAH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 400 ULELAH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 ULELAH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg