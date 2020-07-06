400 ULELAH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Crystal Beach, Palm Harbor's golf cart community on the Gulf! This great duplex has 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths and an oversized 1 car garage with a storage room. Inside, you have soaring ceilings and an open floor plan. The first level has a bedroom, bath, open kitchen, great room, laundry area and a bath. This leads out to the back deck and a huge yard. The open kitchen features white cabinets and corian countertops. The gorgeous staircase takes you to the master bedroom and bath. All the appliances are included with the rental. Freshly painted with brand new carpeting and a new Air Conditioner. Just minutes to the Pinellas Trail for walking or biking to anywhere in the County, and just down the block from restaurants, shopping, and Gulf Beaches, the location is just ideal! Add the top rated Pinellas Schools, and this is the perfect place to live! This home can also be leased with the 1 car garage for $1,450 if desired.