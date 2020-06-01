All apartments in Palm Harbor
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N

36750 Us Highway 19 N · No Longer Available
Location

36750 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Incredible opportunity to rent in the luxurious gated community of Innisbrook. Located on the Island course this 1660 sq ft executive suite offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a den. (Possible 3rd bedroom with queen sleeper sofa if desired.) This unit sleeps 8 comfortably with master bedroom having 2 queen beds and huge walk-in master closet. Large patio with beautiful view of the lake and hole number 18. Unit comes fully furnished including utilities. Rental rate is for lodging only and does not include resort amenities. Innisbrook Restaurants and Spa are open to the public.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have any available units?
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have?
Some of 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N currently offering any rent specials?
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N pet-friendly?
No, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N offer parking?
No, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not offer parking.
Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have a pool?
No, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not have a pool.
Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have accessible units?
No, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not have accessible units.
Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N has units with dishwashers.
