All apartments in Palm Harbor
Home
Palm Harbor, FL
3646 BRIDLE COURT
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3646 BRIDLE COURT
3646 Bridle Court
No Longer Available
Location
3646 Bridle Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN A QUIET PALM HARBOR COMMUNITY. HOME FEATURES TILE AND WOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT, FRESH PAINT IN AND OUT, UPDATED BATHROOM AND MUCH MORE. A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3646 BRIDLE COURT have any available units?
3646 BRIDLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Palm Harbor, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palm Harbor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3646 BRIDLE COURT have?
Some of 3646 BRIDLE COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3646 BRIDLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3646 BRIDLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 BRIDLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3646 BRIDLE COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor
.
Does 3646 BRIDLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3646 BRIDLE COURT offers parking.
Does 3646 BRIDLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3646 BRIDLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 BRIDLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3646 BRIDLE COURT has a pool.
Does 3646 BRIDLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3646 BRIDLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 BRIDLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 BRIDLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
