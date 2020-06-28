3311 Haviland Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access valet service

Luxury furnished Loft turn key - Property Id: 144789



Excellent location, the Bentley at Cobb's Landing Apartments, gated, secure, beautiful pool area, luxury furnished high-end apartment. The Loft could be used for a second bedroom using a privacy partition. New paint new furniture new flooring , 65 inch Samsung with surround sound February 2019. This apartment is turnkey, anything you could possibly need from cooking utensils to an ironing board, just bring your clothes and toiletries.



Lease Details: Basic cable water and garbage valet included, electric and internet extra, length of lease negotiable

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144789p

Property Id 144789



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5073305)