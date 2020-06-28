3311 Haviland Ct

Amenities
Luxury furnished Loft turn key - Property Id: 144789
Excellent location, the Bentley at Cobb's Landing Apartments, gated, secure, beautiful pool area, luxury furnished high-end apartment. The Loft could be used for a second bedroom using a privacy partition. New paint new furniture new flooring , 65 inch Samsung with surround sound February 2019. This apartment is turnkey, anything you could possibly need from cooking utensils to an ironing board, just bring your clothes and toiletries.
Lease Details: Basic cable water and garbage valet included, electric and internet extra, length of lease negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144789p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5073305)