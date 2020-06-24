323 Old Oak Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bed, 3.5 baths, 3,011 sq. ft. home in Palm Harbor, FL! Open floor plan with a family room and dining room area. Beautiful modern kitchen with custom back splash. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks with a cozy tub. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis includes covered patio and sparkling pool. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.