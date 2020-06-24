All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 323 Old Oak Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
323 Old Oak Circle
Last updated March 18 2019 at 3:55 PM

323 Old Oak Circle

323 Old Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

323 Old Oak Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Oak Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bed, 3.5 baths, 3,011 sq. ft. home in Palm Harbor, FL! Open floor plan with a family room and dining room area. Beautiful modern kitchen with custom back splash. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks with a cozy tub. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis includes covered patio and sparkling pool. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Old Oak Circle have any available units?
323 Old Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Old Oak Circle have?
Some of 323 Old Oak Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Old Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
323 Old Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Old Oak Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 Old Oak Circle is pet friendly.
Does 323 Old Oak Circle offer parking?
No, 323 Old Oak Circle does not offer parking.
Does 323 Old Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Old Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Old Oak Circle have a pool?
Yes, 323 Old Oak Circle has a pool.
Does 323 Old Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 323 Old Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Old Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Old Oak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg